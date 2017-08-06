Related Stories The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has declared the three northern regions as high emergency disaster zones with an operation code named, "Thunder Bolt 2017".



The organization said the three regions have been identified as highly possible flood areas and NADMO would need to channel resources towards providing preventive measures against other possible floods to save lives and properties.



The NADMO made the declaration on Thursday in Tamale during a media briefing after its National Coordinator, Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh and other officials visited some flood affected districts within the Northern Region.



The event was organized by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in collaboration with its stake holders.



Mr Eric Nana Agyeman-Prempeh said the government has assigned him and some rescue team to the north to monitor and assess the flood situation and also to ensure effective distribution of relief items to the affected districts.



He said NADMO would partner with the security agencies, the Red Cross Society, and the military to help ensure that lives and properties are saved.



He said NADMO was equally going to provide preventive measures through sensitization and education to help ensure disaster risk reduction in the country.



Nana Agyeman-Prempeh said NADMO's search and rescue team from Accra would set up the "Thunder Bolt 2017" camp in Walewale in the Northern Region and Wa in the Upper West Region for a period of three months to continue to monitor and assess the floods situation as well as help sensitize the people in on disaster management.



He said the Bagri Dam in Burkina Faso would soon be opened and called on all settlements along the dam to move up stream to avoid further casualties when the dam is spilt.



Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, expressed appreciation to NADMO and the security agencies for the proactive efforts they made to help save lives and properties during the floods.



He, however, called on Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), individual philanthropists and institutions to help mobilize resources to complement government’s effort in helping alleviate the plight of the flood victims.