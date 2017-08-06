NACOB Arrests Agent For Exporting Pangolin Scales

Related Stories The Intelligent Unit of the Narcotics Control Board has arrested Prosper Kumako, an agent who facilitated the exportation of Pangolin Scales from Ghana to Malaysia, Nana Kofi Adu-Nsiah, Executive Director, Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, has said.



Mr Adu-Nsiah at a press briefing in Accra said Mr Kumako confessed that on June 13, 2017, he exported Pangolin Scales from the country to Malaysia, on three occasions, with the help of Robert Konu and Philip Konu as accomplices, saying all the items were named as “OYSTER SHELLS’.



Pangolin is classified as one of the endangered species banned globally by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, of which Ghana is a signatory.



The Convention seeks to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants do not threaten their survival.



He said Mr Konu said an individual called Lee, a Chinese, was his source of supply and he supplies him the stock through an accomplice in Nigeria.



Mr Konu is currently assisting in further investigations at the Criminal Investigations Department at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters.



Mr Adu-Nsiah said Mr Prince Anim, an agent, was also arrested for using his documents to facilitate the exportation of the species during interrogations.



He said the Commission has realised that some of the wildlife traffickers are using Ghana as transit destination to operate their illegal activities and urged the public to be mindful of such individuals.



The Executive Director said in June 16, 2017, a publication by the Associated Press carried a news item that the Malaysian custom official has seized nearly 400 kilograms Pangolin scales worth 1.2 million dollars from Ghana at the Kuala Lumpur Airport transported by Turkish Airlines.



He said the scales were believed to be used for medicine to enhance sexual performance and that the increase demand for the species has seen an estimated one million pangolins removed from Asian and African forests over the past decade.



Mr Adu-Nsiah their outfit would continue to collaborate with the Customs, Police, NACOB, informants, airport officials and their intelligent to combat the menace.