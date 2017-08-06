Police To Remove Barriers At Accra Entry Points

Related Stories The police administration has started the removal of barriers at entry points into the capital city, Accra.



The first checkpoint removed according to the new operational directive is the Ofankor barrier near Achimota in Accra.



An element of this strategy will be the replacement of snap checks with motorized barriers of entry into the capital city.



Citi News has gathered that police will now use randomized snap checks within the city to prevent criminals knowing which checkpoints to avoid.



At the points of entry, the police will station vehicles to monitor activities at these locations and conduct intelligence checks as and when necessary.



This, the Police believe, would achieve a dual purpose of increased security and reduce the inconvenience experienced by the public at these locations.