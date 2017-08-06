Herbalist Mistakenly 'Kills' Client With Weedicide

Related Stories A herbalist, Mr. Sackitey Opata, who doubles as an elder of the Assemblies of God Church, Anoma Kwadwo branch and under the Osunasi district in the Eastern region, is in the grips of the police for mistakenly selling weedicide to a client which has caused her [client’s] death.



The suspect is said to have mistakenly handed over the weedicide which was in a similar bottle to the herbal medicine, to the deceased, Madam Helena Oparibea.



He [suspect] after realizing that he had handed over the weedicide to the Madam Oparibea, rushed to her house in the bid to stop her from drinking the poisonous substance.



However, Madam Helena Oparibea had consumed the substance before he got to her house, Nyankonton Mu Nsem’s Prince Bening reported.



Upon arrest, Mr.Opata told the police that, he mistakenly handed over the substance to the deceased and made effort to stop her from drinking it after he realized the error.



However, Madam Helena Oparibea was dead before he could reach her. An investigation has been launched into the matter.