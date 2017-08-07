Two Cops Ordered To Re-Arrest 5 Ofankor Escapees

Related Stories Two police officers who were on duty at the Ofankor Police Station when five suspects escaped from the cells have been given a 10-day ultimatum to produce the escapees or face sanctions.



Failure by the two officers to apprehend the suspects would trigger disciplinary action, which includes interdiction.



A source at the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghanaian Times that the two policemen are also required to submit a letter of exculpation to justify why disciplinary action should not be taken against them.



In spite of the task given the two policemen, the police in general has mounted a search for the escapees who escaped through the celling of the cell on Friday morning.



“We have intensified our patrols and beefed up intelligence to re-capture the escapees,” the police source stressed.



The escapees, who were being held on remand for various crimes including armed robbery, are Kweku Ahiale, 31, Alhassan Waal, 20, Sofo Mohammed, 22, George Annoh, 22 and Danlabi Agera, 20.



They created a hole in the ceiling of the toilet in the cell through which they escaped.