Vanguards Lied; We Never Fired At Them – Miners

Related Stories Illegal small-scale miners have denied claims by the Operation Vanguard anti-galamsey taskforce that they (miners) opened fire on Vanguard personnel prompting the firing of reprisal shots by the force that led to the killing of one miner at Wawase on Sunday.



One of the miners, Adamu Alhassan told Accra100.5FM on Monday that the Vanguards rather fired the first shot at innocent civilians they suspected were illegal miners without proof.



The Vanguards claim the illegal miners threw stones at them and also opened fire on them without provocation.



However, Adama told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM that: “We know we can’t fight the taskforce, we are law-abiding citizens, and, so, we respect the presence of the taskforce in the community.



“It was rather the soldiers who started firing the gunshots at the people. It is also not true that the soldiers provided first aid treatment to the person who was shot.”