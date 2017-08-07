Achampong –Kyei Awarded For Entrepreneurial Contributions To Ghana

Related Stories The Executive Chairman of GLICO GROUP, Dr. Kwame Achampong-Kyei, has been awarded a special commemorative award for his outstanding contribution in the field of insurance to the economic development of Ghana.



This award was conferred on him at a special Diamond Jubilee Business Leaders Excellence Awards ceremony, organized by Top Brass Ghana under the auspices of the National Planning Committee of Ghana’s 60th Independence anniversary.



In the accompanying citation, Dr. Achampong-Kyei was recognized for his outstanding contribution in business and entrepreneurship over the past thirty years, which has led to the growth of insurance in Ghana.



An astute and passionate businessman, Dr. Kwame Achampong-Kyei established GLICO in 1987, as a specialist life insurance company. Today, GLICO has grown into a group of companies consisting six (6) reputable companies operating in the insurance and financial services industry namely: GLICO LIFE; GLICO CAPITAL; GLICO HEALTHCARE; GLICO PROPERTIES; GLICO GENERAL and GLICO PENSIONS.



The award was received on his behalf by the Group Head, Legal, Mr. Andrew Achampong-Kyei and the Group Head, Corporate Affairs & Marketing, Nana Efua Rockson. On receipt of the award in his Office, Dr. Achampong-Kyei was elated and expressed gratitude to the organizers and the Ghana @ 60 Planning Committee for the special recognition.



He noted that many successful individuals receive posthumous awards for national contributions, so it feels humbling to be acknowledged at Ghana’s 60th Independence.



“I will not rest on my oars until Ghana’s insurance sector is vibrant and insurance penetration doubled. I am still passionate and committed as I was thirty years ago, to bring insurance to the doorstep of every Ghanaian household”, he enthusiastically stated.



Dr. Kwame Achampong-Kyei’s instrumental leadership has led to making the GLICO brand a household name in Ghana. GLICO continues to maintain its leadership position in the financial and insurance industry and has recently revolutionize operations in line with digitalization to deliver value to its growing customers.















