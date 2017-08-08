Two Drown In Koforidua

Related Stories Two persons have allegedly drowned in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern region.



The deceased, a male and a 17-year-old final year student of the Begoro Presbyterian SHS, Gifty Yayra Sogbator, drowned separately at ‘Two-Streams’ and its nearby community known as Trom, both suburbs of the Municipality .



The male drowned in a Well while the student reportedly drowned in a gutter, though the municipality has not witnessed a rainfall in almost a week now.



Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah, reports that both bodies were retrieved Monday by the Adweso – District Police Command and have been deposited at the St Josephs Hospital.



The decomposing body of one of the deceased identified as Mould, believed to be in his 20s, was discovered in a well located in the defunct Two-Streams drinking Spot after a strong stench emitting from the scene raised suspicions.



It took the police team 6 hours before retrieving the body as Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service were reportedly reluctant to join the rescue team which included officials of National Disaster Management Organization due to public anger over their late arrival.



The cause of the deaths are not yet known however residents at Two -Streams suspect foul play given the fact that the male body was discovered naked in the well .