Anger And Frustration Mar GRASAG’s Congress

They are demanding that the Judicial Committee of the Association, stick to the modalities and laid-down procedures to prevent any foul play.



GRASAG is holding its national delegates congress to elect new leaders at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but there is growing suspicion that some people are bent on cheating.



Students from the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, University of Education, Winneba (UEW), University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), University for Development Studies (UDS), Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Methodist University College (MUC) and Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), have vowed not to part of the sham election.



President of the UG branch of the Association, Mr. Ato Brown, at a press conference said “we want a clear definition as to the parameters that allows one to contest for a position at the congress, the mode of campaign for aspirants and other ambiguous constitutional matters”.



This comes after the disqualification of Nana Asafo Adjei Ayeh, a student of UG, from the GRASAG presidential race by the Vetting Committee for allegedly breaching the election campaign rules and regulations.



Mr. Brown said the aggrieved universities, representing the majority of the membership of GRASAG, wanted today’s election to be put on hold to allow for an enquiry into the conduct of Vetting Committee by the Judicial Committee.



He also called for fresh nominations to be opened and a new date fixed for the election.



He warned that they would not be part of any activity of the association until these demands were met.



GRASAG goes to the poll to pick new President, Secretary, Financial Secretary, Organizing Secretary and Gender Commissioner, today.