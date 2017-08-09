Cop Under Investigation For Assaulting Boy

Related Stories Corporal Samuel Doe of the Ho Police is being investigated for allegedly torturing a boy, who is suffering hearing impairment as a result of the assault.



The Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Nana Asomah, who disclosed this to Ghanaian Times, here, yesterday, gave the assurance that the policeman would not be shielded.



“The corporal is now assisting in our investigations into the matter after which the docket will be sent to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice”, said ACP Asomah.



The investigations follow a public outcry in Ho over the alleged physical torture of the boy, Michael Bruce Jnr, 12, by the policeman, in the full glare of the public on July 29, this year.



Corporal Doe, who is a Child Friendly Policing Initiative instructor at the Police Training School in Ho, was said to have slapped the child five times before punching him in the abdomen.



As result, Bruce Jnr’s left ear is damaged and hardly steps out of home to socialize due to fear.



The boy, who was among the audience at the ‘Fun World with D.J. Switch talent hunt’ show at the Woezor Hotel, stepped out briefly and returned to see a handkerchief on his chair.



The boy was said to have pushed the handkerchief onto another chair before resuming his seat.



It turned out that the handkerchief belonged to the girlfriend of the policeman present at the show.



According to reports, the policeman and his girlfriend ordered the boy to take the handkerchief and bring it to them, but the boy refused.



This is said to have angered Corporal Doe, who allegedly pulled the boy out of the arena, pinned him to the wall and slapped him five times before punching him.



The boy’s parents responded to his SOS phone call and turned up at the venue to demand explanation from the policeman.



Corporal Doe was said to have insulted the couple, and referred to the woman as a “common Kufuor nurse” before leaving the scene in an unregistered car.



When contacted, the policeman denied slapping the boy, and said that he only dragged him out after he (boy) hurled insults at him for telling him to pick up the handkerchief.



However, a medical report from the Volta Regional Hospital confirmed that the boy’s ear is damaged.



When Ghanaian Times visited the boy at home at Ho-Donokodzi, he looked frail and was hard of hearing.



When this reporter tried to engage him in a conversation, he said that he could only hear through the right ear.