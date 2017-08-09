On Manasseh Azure's Facebook Wall

 
If you want a good female cook to employ, then look for a woman who can cook very well. But if you are searching for a woman to marry, use your brains more than your tongue.
 
 
 
Source: Manasseh Azure Awuni/facebook
 
 

