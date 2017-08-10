4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Drinking Mother’s Akpeteshie

Related Stories A four-year-old girl drank herself to death after she mistook her mother’s locally made liquor to water.



The deceased who name was only given as Adwoa died from ‘extreme’ alcohol poisoning after drinking a bottle of locally made liquor called akpeteshi.



This unfortunate incident occurred at Enyan Abasa, a farming community in the Central region.



According to reports, the akpeteshi which caused the toddlers death belongs to her mother, Nana Enyiwa.



Adom News’ Shine Acquah who was visited said residents blame the mother whom they claim to use the liquor as an appetizer before any meal.



They said the young girl started suffocating and bleeding through her nostrils and was rushed to the Enyan Abasa health centre for treatment.



But due to her conditions, she was transferred to Asikuma hospital but tragically doctors were unable to revive her.