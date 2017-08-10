Special Ice Group Of Companies Brands Its Water For The Fight Against Breast Cancer

Related Stories A twin free Breast Cancer education and clinical screening sponsored by the Special Group of Companies at the Presbyterian church of the KNUST took place on the 6th of August 2017. This was to commemorate the Health week of the Church; The Chairman of the Health Committee, Prof Mrs Frempong, who’s a member of BCI, invited the team for such a great encounter.



The Breast Care International, BCI, and Special Group of Companies medical collaboration was on the theme - Breast Cancer Awareness - “Fight, Cure, Survive and Hope.”



Drawing on BCI’s tagline of Early Detection and Prompt Action saves live, Founder and President of Breast Care International, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe-Addai was of the conviction that the fight against breast cancer demanded a concerted effort, stressing it should not be left to a few committed individuals and organisations, with BCI in the forefront. Using the Breast Cancer Platform, Dr. Wiafe touched on other common cancers like Cervical and Prostate; free screening were done for other Non-Communicable diseases like Hypertension and Diabetes Mellitus.



Members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, whose post Annual General meeting church service coincided with the program, were screened for their sugar level, hypertension, and breast diseases especially cancer. Dr. Beatrice Wiafe- Addai said the annual program had been designed to bring relief to the numerous women and men suffering from these curable and survivable diseases.



She explained that the unwavering commitment against the breast cancer scourge was borne out of the strong believe that no woman should die from a disease the treatment of which was competently within the remit of skilled Health Care personnel.



Dr. Wiafe highlighted some salient aspects of the NGO’s annual flagship program, dubbed “BCI GHANA WALK FOR CURE”, scheduled for October 14th this year in Koforidua, and appealed to the public to turn out massively and make this year’s version, the seventh in succession, a spectacular success.



She also reminded the community based nurses, who’re going to be trained in basic oncology, from 27th to31st August 2017, to go back to their communities to assist in the early diagnosis of women with Breast and Cervical Cancer, and to refer them to the specialized centres, for meaningful and prompt treatment, irrespective of where these vulnerable women reside since those diagnosed will be receiving the necessary financial support they need.



The Director (Dr. Ofori Sarpong) and management of Special Group of Companies (Special Water),have graciously agreed to brand their water to be on the forefront of Breast Cancer Awareness in the country and beyond. Some of the branded water were donated to the congregation for free. Special Ice company commended BCI for being consistent in spreading educational messages about breast cancer in particular, and other medical conditions which are silently, but needlessly claiming the lives of Ghanaians.



The collaboration between Breast Care International and Special Ice, Dr. Wiafe stated, is expected to go a long way in the fight against Breast Cancer. Ghanaians were encouraged to patronize the Special Ice Water, to assist in its awareness program; stating, that all the water to be used for the training and BCI Ghana Walk for the Cure are going to be the branded Special Ice Water . She expressed her appreciation to the sponsors. Members of the pharmaceutical society of Ghana associated themselves, praising BCI for tenacity, fortitude, zeal and hard word.



