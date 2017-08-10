Delta Force Docket Ready

Related Stories Police investigations into the alleged attack on the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator by 13 members of the Delta Force have been completed.



At the KMA Circuit Court yesterday, the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, told the court, presided over by Mrs Mary Nsenkyire, that the police had completed thorough investigations into the matter and submitted the docket to the Attorney-General for advice.



Consequently, the court adjourned the case to September 5, 2017.



Recall



In March this year, a group of some well-built New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters stormed the offices of the newly appointed Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Mr George Adjei, forced him out and vandalised the office.



Later, 13 out of those who went to the place were arrested and put before the KMA Court.



They were remanded by the court, but just before the police could escort them into custody, their supporters, who had got wind of the remand, went to the court and disrupted proceedings.



Eight arrested



Before police reinforcement could arrive at the court, the 13 and their accomplices had bolted from the precincts of the court.



The same day, the police arrested eight people around Fanti Newtown, a few kilometres from the court premises, and arraigned them.



On the second adjourned date, the court discharged the eight based on the advice of the Attorney-General that there was no evidence to prosecute the case.



The escape from custody by the 13 was condemned by some organisations and institutions in different parts of the country.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, political party leaders, security experts and other members of the public condemned the attack on the court and the subsequent escape of the suspects.



The 13, who fled the court, reported themselves to the police and were brought before the Circuit Court Four in Kumasi where they pleaded guilty to the charge of escaping or permitting [themselves] to be rescued from lawful custody under Section 226 (C) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960.



They were fined a total of GH¢31,200 by the court.



The 13, who were already on remand, were also made to sign bonds to be of good behaviour for six months or in default go to jail for two years.



Each was fined 200 penalty units, which translated into GH¢2,400, totalling GH¢31,200, or in default three years in jail.