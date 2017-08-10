Airlifting Prilgrims Begins Today

The first batch of pilgrims embarking on the trip to Saudi Arabia will be airlifted today, Thursday, August 10 at the Tamale Airport in the Northern Region. Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia travelled to the Region to see to the smooth and incident free travelling arrangement for the Hajj pilgrims.



About 6,200 pilgrims from Ghana, as confirmed by the National Hajj Board, are scheduled to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage this year this year (2017).



Dr. Bawumia had inspected facilities put in place to ensure a smooth participation of the Hajj ahead of the visit to Tamale today. “From what I am seeing this could turn out to be one of the best organised hajj in the history of Ghana”, he said in his interaction with Chairman of the Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye and other Hajj board members at the Hajj Village in Accra on August 3rd. He urged the Sheikh I.C Quaye-led board to “keep a keen eye” to ensure an incident free exercise.



The Vice President said the next few weeks are “the most critical for all of us” as all the hard work of the board will now bear fruits. The National Hajj Board had revealed, a total of six flights will fly directly from the Northern Regional capital, Tamale, to Saudi Arabia. The Tamale Airport will airlift pilgrims directly to Saudi Arabia the second time after a completed expansion program was upgraded under the previous government.

Sheikh I.C Quaye said the flights from Tamale will run till August 15, 2017, and added that other pilgrims will be airlifted from Accra on August 16, 2017.