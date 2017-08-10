Faith Mensah Tekpor Related Stories A man is in the grips of the police for allegedly defrauding several women under false pretences as a doctor.



The Police say the suspect, Faith Mensah Tekpor is a serial "confident trickster" who poses as a medical doctor with several names such as Dr Jeff Addow, Dr Alvin Owusu, Dr Alvin Annan, Dr Fiifi Owusu, Dr Collins Amoah and Dr Alvin Mensah to defraud people.



According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, DSP Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, his victims are mostly women and he normally operates within Accra, Sakumono and Tema.



"Faith Mensah Tekpor is presently facing trial for defrauding by impersonation and also under investigations for similar fraud offences," the statement said.



"Until his recent arrest, the suspect had jumped Court bail and was listed as a wanted person following a bench warrant".



"His modus includes posing as a medical practitioner, approaches and proposes to a woman and pursues her to keep as a "girlfriend", with the potential of a lasting relationship. He records his sexual encounters with the women, whether known to them or not".



The statement further disclosed that the suspect after recording the sex acts will then lend money from his unsuspecting victims and begin to blackmail them with the recorded videos when they demand their monies back.



The Police are, therefore, encouraging any of his victims to report their cases to the nearest Police station or call the short code 18555 (MTN and Vodafone) or 0244682740 / 020777001.