My Office is organizing one month of intensive classes for WASSCE hopefuls in the Lawra District as well as those re-sitting any of their core papers. While we are just focusing on the core subjects now, we hope to expand this in the years ahead to include electives. This is absolutely free and intended to make students in the District better prepared for the exams. Source: Hon. Anthony Abayifaa Karbo/facebook