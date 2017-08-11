The Doctor’ Who Records Sexual Encounters With Women - PHOTO

Related Stories Police have arrested one Faith Mensah Tekpor said to be a serial confident trickster.



He poses as a Medical Doctor with several names such as Dr. Jeff Alvin Addow, Dr. Alvin Ownsa, Dr. Alvin Annan, Dr. Rill Owns, Dr. Collins Amoah and Dr. Alvin Mensah to defraud people.



A statement from the Public Affairs Department of the Police indicated that the suspect operated within the vicinity of Accra, Sakumono and Tema.



The suspect is on record to have jumped court bail and was declared wanted following a bench warrant.



His mode of operation as indicated in the statement issued by the police is usually by impersonation.



“His mode of operation includes posing as a medical practitioner, approaches and proposes to a woman and pursues her to keep as a ‘girlfriend’ with the potential of a lasting relationship.



He records his sexual encounters with the women, whether known to them or not.” The statement said Faith Mensah Tekpor is currently facing trial for defrauding by impersonating and also under investigations for similar fraud offences.



As contained in the statement, the police say intelligence available to them show that many people have fallen victim to this fake Dr. Jeff Alvin Addow, Dr. Alvin Owusu, Dr. Alvin Annan, DA Fiifi Owusu, Dr. Collins Antoah and Dr. Alvin Mensal.



The statement also advises the general public to be on the alert and beware of tricksters and fraudsters.