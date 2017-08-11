Adjen Kotoku Land Owners To Be Compensated In 2 Weeks

Related Stories The Works and Housing Minister has assured land owners at Adjen Kotuku in the Greater Accra region that government will pay their over ¢1 million compensation in two weeks time.



Samuel Atta-Akyea said he is aware a committee is studying the reports to come out with its recommendations but it ought to be nudged into action.



“We should not give them all the time they need to resolve these matters because if lands have been taken from people and not compensated, we should not delay them. “For the sake of value for money and also the time considerations are becoming too long,” he told Joy News.



Earlier on Wednesday, officials at the Works and Housing Ministry explained why over ¢1 million in compensation due landowners at Adjen Kotoku in the Greater Accra region has still not been paid even though report suggests funds were released in 2014.



Director at the Hydrological Services Hubert Owusu-Ansah who appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said a committee has been constituted to oversee the payment of compensation.



He said although they are yet to receive the committee's final report he can testify that work is being done for the purpose of paying the affected land owners.



However, Mr Akyea said he is going to demand from the committee timelines to finish their job and pay those concerned.



“The good news is that the money is already in the account, it is all about the disbursement. So if we ascertain that these are the people who are owed sums of money, it should not take too long to settle them,” he added.





