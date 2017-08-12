Kenyatta Wins Kenya Presidential Election

Ex Prez Mahama with Kenyatta - file Related Stories Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected following Tuesday’s vote, the national electoral commission has announced.



Mr Kenyatta, who has been in office since 2013, took 54.3% of votes, ahead of his rival Raila Odinga, with 44.7%.



But the opposition coalition rejected the commission’s announcement before the results were declared, calling the process a “charade”.



International observers have described the election as free and fair. Source: BBC