 
Local News :

Home   >   News   >   Social   >   201708   >   Kenyatta Wins Kenya Presidential Election





Kenyatta Wins Kenya Presidential Election
 
<< Prev  |  
 
12-Aug-2017  
Comments ( )    Email    Print
     
 
 
 
Ex Prez Mahama with Kenyatta - file
 
Related Stories
 
Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected following Tuesday’s vote, the national electoral commission has announced.

Mr Kenyatta, who has been  in office since 2013, took 54.3% of votes, ahead of his rival Raila Odinga, with 44.7%.

But the opposition coalition rejected the commission’s announcement before the results were declared, calling the process a “charade”.

International observers have described the election as free and fair.
 
 
 
Source: BBC
 
 

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >>
 
 
 
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 