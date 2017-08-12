Kwaku Mpiani Gets 15 Yrs For Murdering Girlfriend

Related Stories A Kumasi High Court has sentenced Kwaku Mpiani, a mechanic, to 15 years imprisonment for causing the death of his girlfriend, Ama Achiaa, a hairdresser.



Mpiani who was initially charged for murder, entered a mitigation plea for manslaughter and was consequently convicted on his own plea.



Mpiani broke into the room of Achiaa while she was asleep and stabbed her several times with a knife for failing to give him his share of the profits from her hairdressing business which he helped to fund.



After the act, he tried to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach and neck but was saved and sent to the hospital where he was arrested after recovery.



The presiding judge, Mr Justice Charles Adjei Wilson, handed him the sentence after his counsel, Mr Konadu Oduro, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.



According to the facts of the case as presented to the court by the State Attorney, Mrs Yvonne Adjimah Adjare, Mpiani and the deceased both lived at Tarkwa Maakro in the Kumasi metropolis and had been in a relationship for three years.



She said three years prior to the death of Achiaa, Mpiani allegedly gave her GH¢4,000.00 to furnish her hairdressing salon with the agreement that the profits from the business would be shared between them.



Even though the business was booming, Achiaa never gave Mpiani any money.



Mrs Adjare said on June 27, 2013 at about 3.00 a.m Mpiani who felt cheated, armed himself with a knife and broke into Achiaa’s room while she was asleep and stabbed her several times.



According to Mrs Adjare, Ama Yeboah, Achiaa’s apprentice who was sleeping in the room with her, tried to intervene and was also stabbed in the thumb and thigh.



Their shouts for help, however, woke Achiaa’s father who rushed to the scene; however, Mpiani run out of the room and attempted to commit suicide by stabbing himself in the stomach and neck.



They were both rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but Achiaa was pronounced dead on arrival.



Mpiani was put under police guard and arrested after he was discharged.