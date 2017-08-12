Doctors Urged To Adopt Alternative Surgical Methods

Related Stories Doctors in Ghana have been advised to adopt an innovative alternative means of surgery known as minimally invasion therapy in treating their patients.



The President of the Ghana Society of Interventional Radiology Dr. Benjamin Dabo Sakordie who made the call explains that, minimally invasive therapy has less complications and a short term recovery.



Minimally – Invasion therapy is a pinhole surgery which does not require the traditional way of cutting parts of the human body during surgery.



According to Dr. Benjamin Sarkodie the treatment could be used in treating cancers, fibroids, leg ulcers, and heart attacks with many other related diseases.



Dr. Sarkodie made the remark at the Ghana Society of Intervention Radiology conference held in Accra last Tuesday.



The conference reviewed the treatment methods for physicians, cardiologists and other specialist from various hospitals in the country.



He said “the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, University of Ghana Hospital (which will be operational soon) and other private hospitals will be in providing the treatment while they make it available nationwide.”



He further stated that the society has specialist doctors to help in that area adding that “government has also provided some of the machines to the Korle-Bu teaching hospital (KATH) which is currently providing this treatment.