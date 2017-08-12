62-Yr-Old Woman Gives Birth To Triplets After 33 Years Of Marriage (VIDEO)

file Related Stories There is nothing impossible with God. See what God is using doctors to achieve A 62 year old woman who had reached Menopause delivers Triplets (2 boys & 1 girl) in a Nigerian Hospital after 33 years of marriage.



Video-

Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.