Major Mahama’s Widow Presented With Check Of Ghc 27,770

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family of the late Major Maxwell Mahama yielded over Ghc 27,000 – which has now been presented to the late soldier's widow.



One Prof. Kumordzie, who led the campaign, presented the final sum of Ghc 27,700 to Barbara Mahama.



“First, let me thank the following individuals who encouraged me to set up the Go fund me. Eugene Kwabena Ackah, Kojo Asarr Jnr, Horatio Sam-Aggrey and Yaw Frempong. Guys l thank you very much for your support.” “A big thanks to Elikem Fiamavleone, Lt Colonels in the army and Getty Kunde-Kwallinjam who worked diligently in the background,”Prof Kumordzie said at the ceremony to present the cheque.



GoFundMe is a crowdfunding site where people raise money for their causes from the public.



Major Maxwell Mahama was killed by residents of Denkyira-Obuasi, where he was stationed as commanding officer of an anti-galamsey troop. The soldier was lynched to death by a mob.