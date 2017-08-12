NCCE To Embark On Nationwide Education On Local Governance Act

Related Stories The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is to embark on nationwide exercise to sensitise citizens on the new Local Governance Act 936.



Dr Eric Osae, a Dean at the Institute of Local Government Studies, said the public education was necessary so the populace would keep abreast with provisions in the Act.



He was speaking at a sensitization forum on the Act for non-state actors in Sunyani, organised by the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), a non-governmental and research organisation, attended by traditional rulers and civil society organisations.



Dr Osae said the enforcement of the Act 936 begun in January but expressed worry that many of citizens are still not acquainted with certain provisions in it.



He called on civil society organizations and the traditional authorities to augment the efforts of government and support the sensitisation exercise.



Dr Osae said citizens must comply with the provisions in the Act, and that since chiefs and queens are the embodiment of the people, their role in the enforcement of certain provisions in the Act could not be underestimated.



He said littering around and indiscriminate waste disposal were serious offences and traditional rulers, who are the custodians of the land, would be in the best position to enforce the bye-law.



Dr Osae said it is unfortunate that the communal labour and the spirit of voluntarism among citizens has waned and underlined the need for traditional rulers to re-visit such practices to help rid society of filth.



Dr Osae urged the media to highlight the essence of the Act and help intensify the sensitization exercise.



Mrs Gladys Tetteh, the Deputy Executive Director of the CLGA, said her outfit has organized similar sensitization forums in other regions and advised the participants to share the knowledge they had acquired with others.