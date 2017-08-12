Accra Metropolitan Assembly Honours MTN For Keeping Clean Environment

Related Stories MTN Ghana has been honoured by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for keeping a clean environment and well-manicured plants.



Presenting the plaque to MTN, the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah indicated that the Assembly was awarding MTN in recognition of the clean environment that MTN maintains on its premises. The Mayor said the Assembly is impressed with the state in which MTN’s facilities are kept and encouraged the company to continue to keep its premises in the metropolis clean and beautiful.



Receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Twum Asante, expressed MTN’s gratitude to the Mayor for the recognition. “Keeping a clean working environment is part of what we do always,” he added.



MTN’s landmark head office, MTN House, was designed to suit both a classic and modern outlook and to represent MTN’s timeless relevance and long-term impact in Ghana. In addition, the building was designed in consistence with the company’s environmental sustainability agenda, which includes green initiatives. Additionally, MTN has implemented a system for recycling of waste and has placed waste sorting bins around MTN House to facilitate recycling.



MTN House also has a storage place for rain water harvesting and reuse. The water is used for watering plants and for supplying water for taps in washrooms. The system has auto-turn off, which helps to rationalize water use. Provision has been made for further investments in providing a sustainable source of energy in the near future.







