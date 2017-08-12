The Second Batch Of Hajj Pilgrims On Their Way - Bawumia

Related Stories Alhamdulillah, the second batch of Hajj pilgrims are on their way. May Allah be with them and bring them back safely. Source: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.facebook Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.