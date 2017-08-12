One District, One Factory Project To Start At Ekumfi

Related Stories Ekumfi Essakyir (C/R), Aug.12, GNA- Government has finalised the necessary modalities for the smooth take off of the One District One Factory Project expected to begin at Ekumfi in the Central Region to help address the unemployment problem in the country.



The pineapple processing factory, when established, would create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people to boost the economic development of the area.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed the chiefs and people of Ekumfi on Friday, as part of his two-day visit to the Central Region.



He said the effective implementation of the project will take Ghanaians out of poverty and make them economically sound.



“I have said over and again that Ghana is not a poor country, it is a rich country. We have to put in place policies aimed at alleviating poverty,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo said various flagship programmes by the Government was to transform the economy for prosperity for the present generation and posterity.



He said his Government was committed to rolling out programmes and interventions and working assiduously to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.



“The promises I made to you was not just to win your votes but they are initiatives that would help the nation,” he said.



He said with the introduction of the Free Senior High School, parents would not have any excuse for not enrolling their wards in school and thanked the people of Ekumfi for voting massively for him adding that he would not let them down.



Mrs Gifty Ohene Konadu, the Minister of State in Charge of the One District, One Factory Project, said the pineapple processing factory would engage more than 5,000 out-growers and Government would also support the farmers with subsidised fertilizer.



Nana Okakabeng Idan XI, Acting President of Ekumfi Traditional Council, commended President Akufo-Addo for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme adding that it would go a long way to improve food security and solve the unemployment problem of the country.



He appealed to the President to convert the Atta-Mills Senior High School (SHS) to a boarding facility to alleviate the plight of students who had difficulty in getting transport to school due to its location.



Nana Idan also appealed to the President to, as a matter of urgency, provide the District with an ultra modern hospital to address the health needs of the people.



