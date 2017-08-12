Ghanaians Advised To Undertake Regular Exercise

Nana Adu Mankata II, the President of the National Sports for all Association, has advised Ghanaians to exercise regularly to improve their fitness and strength to enhance their general wellbeing.

He said physical exercise helped to burn a lot of calories and played a key role in improving one’s health to prevent chronic diseases.

Nana Mankata gave the advice at the 18th Edition of the Republic Day Health Walk of the El-Wak Keep Fit Club on the theme: “Ghana at 60: Staying Fit in a Healthy Environment for Unity and National Development.”



The Health Walk, which brought together more than 1,000 participants, was to drum home the importance of unity, regular exercise, and the need to take good care of the environment for the safety of the present and future generations.

Sixty keep fit clubs, drawn from Greater Accra, Central, Eastern and Volta regions, as well as participants from Togo, took part in the 8.5 Kilometre walk. It started from the El-Wak Stadium through to the 37 Military Hospital, Pig Farm, Kotobabi, Newtown, Nima-Mamobi, and ended at the Staduim.



Mr Abdul Karim Hatsu, the EL-Wak Keep Fit Club Chairman, called on Ghanaians to guard the environment and nation’s natural resources for economic growth and development. He entreated Ghanaians to support the Government in the fight against illegal mining to salvage the water bodies from pollution, and the farmlands and forests from degradation.



He, therefore, commended the participants for their resilience and the sponsors for contributing to making the event successful.



