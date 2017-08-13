UEW Council Ratifies Certificates And Promotions

Related Stories The newly constituted Governing Council of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) has ratified all certificates, degrees and diplomats awarded by the defunct council of the university from September 2013 to June 2016.



The council had also ratified all staff promotions which required its ratification within that period.



Professor Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah, Chairman, said the Council had further approved all convocation elections which required its ratification and very soon, all new appointments which would require the ratification the council would be done.



Prof. Abakah made these known at the second session of the 21st congregation of the university at the College of Technology Education (COLTEK) in Kumasi on Saturday.



Two thousand one hundred and twelve (2,112) students from 12 study centres of the northern sector who had pursued various courses in technical, vocational, business management and early childhood education of the Institute for Educational Development and Extension (IEDE) were presented with certificates, diplomats and degrees.



Prof. Abakah denied rumours currently circulating on the various campuses of the university that the newly constituted council were going to terminate appointments made by the defunct council and said that was not true and advised the affected staff to ignore it.



He said the prime objective of the new council was to ensure that any form of corruption and financial malfeasance in the UEW was eliminated from all the campuses.



The transformation of the UEW “into corruption-free institution which shall be really unattractive to any nefarious fortune seeker or a rogue” would be pursued vigorously, he emphasized.



Prof. Abakah charged the graduands to serve as ambassadors of the university at all times.



Reverend Fr. Professor A. Afful-Broni, acting Vice Chancellor said the graduands were critical human resource that would propel and showcase the contribution of the university to educational development.



He asked them to exhibit professionalism, abilities and competencies that were required to enable them discharge their obligations in the classrooms.