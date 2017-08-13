Duncan Pledges Support For Central Region Boxing

Related Stories The Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Chief Executive, Mr Ernest Arthur, have pledged their readiness to support the development and promotion of boxing in the Cape Coast Metropolis and the region in general.



The promise was made during an interaction between the two officials and the Central Regional President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Mr Twintoh Walker, on the way forward for boxing in the region.



According to Mr Walker, after a fruitful discussion the two dignitaries pledged their commitment to help sports development in the Central Region.



Mr Walker, who also doubles as the National GBA regional Outreach Committee chairman, briefed them about the GBA’s intention to roll out its regional outreach programme aimed at establishing, developing and promoting boxing nationwide in Cape Coast during this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye.



Mr Walker revealed that as part of the programme, the GBA would put up a special boxing show with some vacant national title belts at stake in the bantamweight, featherweight and welterweight divisions to mark the Fetu Afahye celebrations.



The event is scheduled for Friday, September 1, at the London Bridge at 8:00p.m.



The undercards will include kids and women boxing and a titanic clash between the Central Regional amateur team and their Brong Ahafo counterparts.



Dignitaries, who are expected to grace the occasion include Prof. Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, (GBA Technical Director), Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, past and present international champions and the entire GBA National Board, led by its president, Lawyer Peter Zwennes.



The programme is in collaboration with Cape Coast Youth Development Association, Afahye Planning Committee, Walker-King Sports Consult (Promoters), Ghana Amatuer Boxing Federation and the Regional Sports Authority.