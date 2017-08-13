I'm Not Afraid To Be Killed – Prof. Gyampo

Related Stories Head of the Political Science department at the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has said, he does not fear been killed by politicians in Ghana because it is too stressful living under their governance.



His comments come days after a politician friend sent him a text that reads' “Good morning, Prof. Please be vigilant and take steps to protect yourself and family. This establishment is unhappy about your statements”.



It could be remembered that Prof. Gyampo in a write up on Facebook accused the NPP government for deceiving Ghanaians for power and doing otherwise after they have been given mantle to govern the affairs of the country.



This may have won the lecturer some enemies.



But in a Facebook post, the lecturer indicated that, “Politicians can do their worst by killing me but I am not afraid to die”.



Read His Write up here:



A very respected NDC friend of mine sent me this:



Good morning, Prof. Please be vigilant and take steps to protect yourself and family. This establishment is unhappy about your statements.



My response:



Sir, thanks. Politicians can do their worst by killing me but I am not afraid to die. It’s too stressful living under the governance of politicians in Ghana who do not mean well.



Note that I am referring to Ghanaian politicians, both the NDC and NPP!!!



Now to my NDC friends:



I am happy you are sharing my post and praising me all over. But I am not amused with your hypocrisy! You have refused to think and objectively analyze my write-ups. You have always tagged me as NPP. Now that some people in the NPP says I am in bed with your party. Are you going to accept me?



Please watch out for my write-up about the school you have established. I will speak my mind about it. Be careful to take my view as my view. Do not tag me as NPP when I criticize you.



For starters, please take note that the initiative to open a school at this time when the party is bleeding in opposition, and when there seem to be no ideological purity anywhere in the world, is a waste of time! I will expand on this in a detailed write-up shortly.



In the meantime, go to Legon Bookshop to get this book titled “The Youth and Political Ideology in Ghanaian Politics” authored by Ransford Edward Van Gyampo.