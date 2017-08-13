Operation Vanguard Task Force Kill 4 Galamseyers?

Related Stories Four Persons have been found dead in a river at Kwarbeng in the Atiwa District of the Eastern region. Residents allege that the four were brutalized to death by the operation Vanguard task force.



A resident at Kwabeng popularly known as Supa tells Kasapa News, the four were hired to a mining site at Kukuso, a community near Kwabeng to tow away some mining equipment on Saturday around 7 pm, however, they did not return raising suspicion among family and friends.



According to him, a search found the bodies of the deceased in a very shallow river and detected bruises, cuts, and mark of assaults on their bodies indicating they have been beaten to death by the Military personnel operating in the area under Operation Vanguard task force.



He said, Kwabeng Police attempted to convey the bodies to Kibi government hospital but faced resistance from the incensed illegal miners in Anyinam and Kwarbeng who stormed the Police station demanding the bodies for burial because believe the matter will not end anywhere.



Supa said, some the angry miners and youth of the area also mounted road blocks from Kwarbeng to Anyinam attack the Police for the bodies of their departed colleagues some of whom are Muslims, but the police managed to use an alternate route to deposit the body at Kibi government hospital.



According to the witness, it took the intervention of the Member of Parliament for the area Hon. Kwasi Amoako Atta, who is also the Minister of Roads and High to calm down nerves.