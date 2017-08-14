We Did Not kill 4 Illegal Miners - Operation Vanguard

Related Stories The Anti Galamsey Taskforce comprising of the Military and the Police “Operation Vanguard” have denied reports that they have killed some four miners at Kwaben near Anyinam in the Atiwa Denkyira District of the Eastern region.



Four lifeless bodies of illegal miners were found at Kwaben near Anyinam in the Atiwa Denkyira district.



Reports on several news portals suggested that the four were gunned down by the taskforce that has been charged to assist in the fight to arrest illegal mining in the country.



But speaking in an interview with Daily Guide’s Daniel Bampoh, Deputy Team leader of the “Operation Vanguard” team, DSP Bismarck Achab has denied killing the four people found dead.



He indicated that the team has been ordered not to operate at night and in any circumstances that they have killed some people, they would have announced it.



DSP Bismarck Achab has therefore charged the public to direct their questions as to the circumstances surrounding the death of the four and those behind the act to the local police who he believes are investigating the issue.