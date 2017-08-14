Sakawa Boys Kill 2 Mad Men In Sunyani

Related Stories Shock Waves went through the spines of Sunyani residents when information went round that some mad men had been mysteriously killed over the weekend.



The initial information put the figures differently thereby making the residents suspect that ‘sakawa’ (blood money) boys might have hit the city with ritual murders.



However, DAILY GUIDE’s checks at the municipal police office indicated that the number of the mad men allegedly assassinated was only two.



Divisional Police Commander of Sunyani, Chief Superintendent Augustine Languyare, confirmed to DAILY GUIDE that the police had retrieved two bodies and that investigations were ongoing.



He said two male bodies in tattered cloth were retrieved, one behind the outer walls of Vodafone, opposite Agricultural Development Bank, and the other in front of a store, near ECOBANK building in the city centre.



According to him, one of them could be identified but the other one was not.



The identified one, Abdullai Hawa, the police officer claimed, was insane, adding that his death and where the body was found were reported by a brother, Seidu Hawa.



The two bodies were all in tattered clothes. They have since been sent to the BA Regional Hospital.



Chief Superintendent Languyare said Abudulai was hit on the head whilst the other was hit at the back.



The police officer dispelled rumours that parts of the murdered men’s bodies were severed and taken away.



Meanwhile, investigations were ongoing.