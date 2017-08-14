Alajo Shooting: Businessman Charged With Murder

Related Stories Charles Nana Frimpong, a businessman, who allegedly shot a 33 year- old driver and a mechanic at Alajo Railway Crossing over an argument has been charged with murder.



This follows the death of Yaw Boadi, the victim at the Ridge Hospital in Accra Last Wednesday.



Appearing before the Abeka District Magistrate Court on Monday amidst heavy Police presence, the Police informed the court that they were substituting the charge sheet of Nana Frimpong, who was earlier on charged with attempted murder.



The court presided over by Victoria A. Ghansah did not take the plea of Nana Frimpong and remanded him into Prison custody to reappear on August 30.



It further ordered the Police to give the accused person the necessary medical attention.



Meanwhile Nana Frimpong’s lawyer, Mr Paul Asibi Abarigah has expressed his condolence to the bereaved family and prayed the court that charge sheet of his client be made available to him.



According to Mr Abarigah, Nana Frimpong has complained of pains and prayed the court to order the Police to provide his client with the necessary medical attention.



Defence Counsel also prayed the court to allow his client to remain in Police custody while the Police continued with their investigations instead of prison custody.



The deceased family and friends who thronged to the court clad in red and black shouted at the accused person “we thank you for killing our relation”.



Others however broke down in tears as the accused person was whisked away in a Police vehicle.



At the Court premises others were seen carrying the accused person’s obituary amidst singing.



On August, 8, the victim was shot after an argument with Nana Frimpong.



The accused who had packed his red Hyundai car at the shop got angry when the deceased allegedly asked him to park it well to enable him park a 207 Benz bus.



This, generated into a heated argument, and the accused allegedly vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the mechanic in the stomach.



The victim immediately fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital by his colleagues.