Teachers Asked To Relook At Quality Of Teaching

Related Stories Dr Evelyn Oduro, the Acting Executive Secretary of National Teachers Council (NTC) has reiterated the call on teachers to rededicate themselves to the teaching profession.



She said a committed teacher was central to the delivery of quality education and asked them to relook at the quality of their service.



Dr Oduro was speaking at the 10th congregation of the Peki College of Education on the theme “Current Trends in the Teacher Education”.



She said the 2013 Global Monitoring Report of Education on All Programmes indicated that over 200 million children needed a second chance at literacy and numeracy, and charged teachers to reverse the trend.



Dr Oduro said teachers were partly to blame for poor academic performance of pupils and said it was time teachers understood the importance of their roles in developing children for the future and tasked the graduates to endeavour to change the narratives of schools they would be posted to.



Mr Maxwell Kofi Blagogee, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, called on the newly trained teachers to explore avenues of improving the academic performance of pupils, and urged them to live above reproach, to be role models for pupils and the society at large.



He said government was working on some initiatives for teachers and reiterated its commitment to the development of teachers.



A total of 1,131 students graduated in different programmes, with Miss Olivia Lilian Zanu emerging as the first female student to attain a first class honors since the College was established in 1954.