Three Dead, Many Injured At Tinga

Related Stories At least three people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when an Assemblies of God Church mini bus carrying passengers from Wa to Techiman spurt a tyre and crashed into a nearby bush at Maluwe near Tinga in Bole District of the Northern Region.



The bus had more than more than 20 people aboard when the accident occurred at the outskirt of the small community few kilometers from Tinga where ten people lost their lives last month when a commercial van fleeing an approaching car rammed into a stationed truck.



The Tinga community youth secretary Dramani Alhassan who visited the scene confirming to Kasapa News said the mini van with registration number AS 963 – 17 crisscrossed on the road before smashing through the bush and landed on the ground, killing the three instantly.



According to him all other passengers suffered varied degrees of injuries with some having mangled faces, dislocated joints and broken legs.



The victims were conveyed to the Tinga health center before being referred to Bole Government Hospital where they are currently being treated.



The hospital sources told StarrNews of them were in critical condition.

Police in the area were yet to receive briefing from field officers dispatched to the scene but added the cause of the crash would be investigated.



Road crashes and armed robbery is becoming a major public health crisis in the area.



Experts tell Kasapa News road crashes and activities of armed robbers kill more than 100 people a year and injure or disfigure as many as 150. Many of these crashes have been attributed to poor roads and disregard for road safety efforts.