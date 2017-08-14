Libyan Ghanaian Detainee Pleads For Clemency

Abdul Bashiru Ibrahim Related Stories Family members of a Ghanaian migrant reportedly being held in a prison in Libya have appealed to the Government of Ghana to help him to return home.



Abdul Bashiru Ibrahim, a 35-year-old former resident of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, was said to have been accosted at a police barrier when he was traveling from Derna to Benghazi after close of work.



Shafaru Ibrahim, brother of the said detainee, told DAILY GUIDE, “My brother managed to get a phone to call home from the prison that he had been detained in Benghazi and so we should help him out because he might be killed.”



He appealed to the government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to help his brother return to Ghana safely.



Frank Asante Adjei, a friend of Abdul Bashiru Ibrahim who was among those recently repatriated from Libya, recounted that those repatriated were fortunate as there are a lot more people in various private prisons in that country.



According to him, the arrested Ghanaians, mostly from the ages of 20 to 45 years, who left the country in search of ‘greener pastures, are being held for no specific crimes.



“They hate blacks so much, so they treat us like animals. I can tell you that there are many Ghanaians in Libyan prisons and the condition in the prisons is very terrible. I have been a victim and I saw more than 100 Ghanaians in Kufra Maximum Prisons where I was held. Some of them are killed by diseases, hunger and torture every day,” he stated.



The victim stressed further, “There is no good water to drink in the prison, and we are served with small loaf of bread to survive on daily.”



In the last few months, over 80 Ghanaians deported from Libya recounted the hostilities some of the citizens and officials of their host country mete out to blacks.