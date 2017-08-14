Police Constable, 30, Found Dead

Related Stories A Police constable has been found dead in her room at sefwi Asawinso in the Western region.



The deceased, Constable Stella Acheampongmaa Dubie was found dead in her room last Saturday.



Speaking to the press this afternoon, DSP Richard Boahen, Asawinso Police Commander explained that the deceased who was attached to her command failed to report to duty, prompting a search for her.



"Her lifeless body was however found in her room after it was forced opened by the police. We are yet to find out the cause of death", he added.



The body has been deposited at the Sefwi Asawinso government hospital for autopsy. Source: Isaac Owusu/Peacefmonline.com