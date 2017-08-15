I Attempted To Have Sex With Victim But...- Trader Tells Court

Related Stories A 22-year old trader on Monday sent audience at an Accra Circuit Court laughing when he admitted that he attempted to defile a 15 year old girl at Alajo, Accra.



Kwesi Botchway, who is being held for defilement, said in Twi that: “I made an attempt to have sex with the victim but she pushed me away.”



Botchway who pleaded not guilty has been admitted to a bail of GHC10,000.00 cedis with two sureties. He is expected to reappear on September 5.



Meanwhile, prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo is yet to receive the birth certificate of the victim.



ASP Boafo said the complainant Diana Levlo resides at Kotobabi, Accra. The accused person lives at Alajo.



On August 8, this year, at about 10:30pm the victim was on her way to her grandmother’s house when the accused met her and proposed to her and the victim accepted.



Prosecution said the accused person then took the victim to his house at Alajo and had sex with the victim. After the act, the accused person boarded a taxi to transport the victim home.



When the victim reached home, she narrated her ordeal to the complainant as soon as she was quizzed over her absence from home.



The accused was picked up as soon as the complainant reported the issue to the Police and a medical form was given to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital.



Prosecution said accused person in his caution statement admitted the offence.