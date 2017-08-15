Council Of State Waiting For National Policy Summit Outcome

Related Stories The second national policy summit opened in Accra on Monday, focusing on industrial transformation as part of government strategies to gather views from the public about how to revamp the economy for sustained growth.



Council of State Chairman Nana Otuo Sireboe II, who presided over the opening session of the summit attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the council was awaiting the outcome of the summit.



He said the industrialisation agenda of the government should be driven by vibrant technology and called on the President to take bold and far-reaching measures to achieve its mission.



“The council of state is waiting for the outcome of the national policy summit in order to play its advocacy role in advancing the development of the country,” he said.



He said government ought to ensure strict quality compliance and avoid the sale of second hand products on the Ghanaian markets leading to the consumption of unwholesome food brought into the country by many unsuspecting public.



He also called for a ban on importation of products that Ghana had competitive advantage and ensure the application of appropriate duty rate as well as under declaration of income taxes stopped.



Nana Sireboe suggested to the government to establish what he called technology and management pool of active retired knowledgeable in the industry who would offer advice to businesses.



He added that government consider providing tax relieves and incentives to local businesses.



The Ministry of Information launched the national policy summit early this year aims at regularly informing the public about government strategies on revitalising the economy for sustained growth.



The summit seeks to build partnerships with the private sector and elicit feedback to government to enhance further policy initiatives and development.



The summit is divided into plenary sessions including presentations on government’s 10-point agenda for industrial transformation, one district, one factory initiative, establishing industrial parks and special economic zones.



Discussants would also look at export diversification, and establishing strategic anchor industries.