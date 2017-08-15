Woman Shot At Nkonya - Chiefs Call For Calm

Related Stories Mercy Broni, a 28 year old farmer from Nkonya Asakyiri was on Monday shot on a farm at about 1000 hours.



Two men said to be in military uniform allegedly shot at her and her brother, hitting her in the right leg.



She was however treated and discharged at the Margaret Marquart hospital at Kpando.



Mr Kodjo Asenfe, brother of the victim and owner of the farm told newsmen that Mercy was with him on the farm when the two men approached and shot at them.



He alleged that the assailants told them the act was to express their disapproval of the presence of Togbe Tsedze Atakora VII, Paramount Chief of Alavanyo at the launching of a community initiative at Nkonya.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, at a meeting with chiefs of Nkonya and Alavanyo, minutes after the incident described the shooting as an act of cowardice by a criminal gang seeking to create fear and panic.



He said President Nana Akuffo-Addo had taken full responsibility of the peace process and a summit would soon be held to that effect.



Dr Letsa said the incident would be considered as a crime and be investigated, and urged the communities to volunteer information to enable the security agencies make arrests.



He said the situation was discouraging investors from coming to the area and appealed to traditional leaders to help address the issue.



Togbe Atakora said both sides had long suffered and each side must begin its own peace process towards the safety and security of its citizens.



Nana Kwadzo Asiakwa II, Paramount Chief of Nokonya-Wurupong said the violence was having an adverse effect on social life.



He said schools and hospitals risked folding up and appealed to both sides to consider peace.