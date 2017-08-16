Rodents Invade Regional Hospital In Sunyani

Related Stories Rats, bedbugs and cockroaches have infested the Accidents and Emergency Unit of the Brong-Ahafo Regional Hospital making life unbearable for patients and health workers.



The Ghana News Agency (GNA) investigations reveal that since the facility was commissioned in 2003, it had not seen any major rehabilitation work.



Dr Solomon Fofie, the Head of the Unit, said the unpleasant situation remained a huge impediment to healthcare delivery and required urgent attention.



He was making a presentation on the performance of the Unit at the 2017 Mid-Year Review Meeting of the Hospital in Sunyani on Monday.



The two-day meeting created a platform for the Hospital to take stock of its activities and offered opportunity for the various departments to interact with management.



Dr Fofie said Out-Patient Department cases dropped from 6,210 in 2016 to 3,198 in 2017, within the period under review.

The Unit has recorded 171 deaths this year as compared to the 208 deaths recorded in the previous year.



Dr Fofie mentioned inadequate logistics and supply of consumables, and lack of doctors and other supporting staff as some of the major problems confronting the Unit.



He said the Unit urgently needed equipment such as monitors and defibrillators to monitor critical cases.



Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, the Acting Medical Director of the Hospital, advised the health workers to make professionalism a priority.



He said good recommendations were welcomed from the various departmental heads to enhance quality healthcare delivery.



Dr Amponsah urged the nurses to promote good relationship with patients to uplift the image of the Hospital.