Residents Gun Down Suspected Armed Robber At Tatale

Related Stories A suspected armed robber has been shot dead by some residents of the Tatale-Sanguli District in the Northern Region.



The suspect was shot during a gun-fire exchange with residents of the area on Tuesday night.



The deceased robber and his accomplice armed with guns and cutlasses had mounted a roadblock at the outskirts of Bilanbo, a few kilometres from Tatale, the district capital to rob people of their money and motorbikes.



The suspected robbers attacked two residents of the area who were returning to their village at Pakpasa on a motorbike but they managed to escape and later informed other residents of the area who mobilised and chased the two armed robbers and killed one of them.



Police



The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr. John Anane confirmed the story to Graphic Online.



He narrated that the two men from Pakpasa village who went to Sanguli and were returning to their village around 9pm on Tuesday on reaching Bilando village were attacked by the two armed robbers who had mounted a roadblock.



He said the two men managed to escape and informed members of the community who also mobilized and attacked the robbers leading to the death of one of them during a gunfire exchange.



DSP Anane said the deceased armed robber who was shot by the residents also had cutlass wounds on his body.



This is the second time residents of the Tatale-Sanguli district have engaged in a gunfire exchange with suspected armed robbbers.



The first which was in May this year led to the death of two robbers and a resident.