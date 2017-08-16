Self-Styled Pastors Before Court For Defrauding Five People

Related Stories A woman allegedly duped by two self-styled pastors has told the Accra Circuit Court that the pastors told her that she would get pregnant within two months.



The prosecution said Mabel, who was desperately in need of a child, was duped by the two pastors—Joseph Braimah and Derrick Kweku Sakyi Baisie aka Kweku Money, in the sum of Gh¢6,000 to help her get a child.



It further said that Braimah and Baisie duped four other family members of Mabel of GH¢302,000, a Mercedes Benz, a Kia saloon car, an Apple Macbook, an Apple Iphone and an Infinix mobile phone, all in the name of preventing demonic attacks by offering special prayers and prophetic directions.



Braimah and Baisie have pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to defraud under false pretence and five counts of defrauding by false pretences before the court, presided over by Mrs Malike Awo Woanya Dey.



Cross-examination



During cross-examination, counsel for the two accused, Mr Adjei Lartey, asked Mabel if her husband could impregnate a woman and whether she knew that if indeed his clients offered prayers or gave her directions, she needed a man capable of impregnating a woman to impregnate her.



He also asked if she had had any test to check whether she could conceive.



The question was objected to by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Rita Yeboah, who argued that it had no relevance to the case.



The court, however, allowed the question to stand and Mabel answered that her husband already had children before their marriage and also the two of them had been declared fit by doctors to have a child.



Facts



According to the prosecution, a relative of Mabel, Regina Nunoo, who is a trader at Tudu, had known Braimah, a mobile preacher at Tudu, for more than two years.



Somewhere in 2015, Braimah, the prosecution said, approached Regina and told her that he could assist her in prayers and remove all evil spirits and demonic forces following her and her family. He, therefore, asked her lots of questions about her family and befriended her.



Regina, the prosecution added, gave out all the information that Braimah requested.



Later, the prosecution said, Braimah gave all the information to Baisie. The two, it added, then conspired to dupe Regina, who they believed was very rich.



After sometime, Baisie approached Regina, introduced himself as a Bishop from Action Chapel and started prophesying based on the information given to him by Braimah. Regina believed Baisie, the prosecution said.



After a while, he told Regina to allow Braimah to reside in her house and when that happened, Braimah started giving information to Baisie who used it to formulate his false prophecies.



Busted



After gaining the confidence of Regina, the two, the prosecution said, demanded GH¢75,000 from her for special prayers and prophetic directions.



It said Braimah and Baisie, also used the same modus operandi to defraud her son and three other relatives of Regina in the sum of GH¢302,000 and the other items.



On February 14, 2017, the son of Regina became suspicious and collected the phone of Braimah.



“He detected some text messages and saw that Braimah and Baisie had teamed up to defraud him and his family. Braimah was arrested.



Baisie was also arrested at a shrine in Abirem in the Eastern Region.