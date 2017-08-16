EOCO Investigates Nationwide Breakdown Of MRI Machines In Hospitals

Related Stories The Economic and Organised Crime Organisation (EOCO) has launched investigations into the breakdown of MRI and CT scan machines at five major government hospitals in the country.



The Magnetic Resonance Imagining (MRI) and Computed Temography (CT) scan machines at the five major government hospitals have all broken down since their installation in 2013, bringing discomfort to patients and medical practitioners at the medical facilities.



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu said in an interview on Citi FM Wednesday that EOCO has been invited to investigate the project that led to the installation of the machines by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress’ government.



He said, “They were all a package from a very big loan facility that was taken for installation of some of these things and several medical equipment in hospital. And that is what EOCO is investigating.”



The NDC government in 2012 acquired five new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines to be installed in five regional hospitals.



The beneficial hospitals included the Ho Government Hospital, the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, the Tamale Teaching Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



The Machines were installed by Toshiba Technologies.