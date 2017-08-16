Travesty Of Justice… Judge Roils Ghana Home Loans

Related Stories Under bizarre circumstances, Justice Eric Baah of the Ho High Court has ordered the ejection of a family from their legally acquired home at Ashongman estate in Accra. The ejection which was effected by fully armed police officers, the Registrar and Bailiff of the Ho High Court has left the lawful occupants of the property traumatized.



One Daniel Kwame Dziko, a client of the defunct US Tilapia Investment/US Group of Companies obtained judgment from the Ho High Court on 1st September, 2014 against the US Group of Companies in which the court awarded a five bedroom single storey property situated at Ashongman Estate to Daniel Kwame Dziko. The property was attached on 9th January, 2015 and further auctioned to Ghana Home Loans clients (William Amankrah and Mrs. Vera Amankrah).



A correspondence sighted by this paper indicated that prior to purchasing the said property for their clients, Ghana Home Loans conducted an extensive due diligence.



The Ho High Court furnished the Ghana Home Loans a certificate of purchase for the property (published) in the name of their client and a letter addressed to the appropriate land registration department (Survey and Mapping Division and Land Title Registry) requesting their assistance for the successful registration of the land documents in the name of William Amankrah and Mrs. Vera Amankrah.



Ghana Home Loans subsequently, lawfully purchased the property for its clients until the same court, presided by Justice Eric Baah, last week granted an ejection order to one Catherine Adjo Kally-Mbui, a former customer of the defunct US Tilapia Investment/US Group of Companies which was effected with several armed police officers who threw out the helpless family legally occupying their property out.



Though officials of Ghana Home Loans are tight lipped and will not say anything beyond the fact that they legally acquired the property for their clients, some top officials of Home Loans and the owners of the property are bent on seeking justice in the matter and have indicated their preparedness to petition Her Ladyship, the Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.