‘Balls In Danger’: Why Testosterone Is Very Important To Men’s Health

Hormone treatment for prostate cancer is an example of the medical industry with blinders on! The premise is that testosterone is the cause of prostate cancer and this was evident in the JOY FM Balls in Danger documentary. In my previous article, I provided evidence that there is absolutely no science in castrating men to stop prostate cancer or as part of the crusade against prostate cancer.



The documentary with castration as the yardstick is to misinform the public that Testosterone is our enemy as men and therefore it is not needed. In this article I am writing as I promised you earlier on the importance of Testosterone for Men’s Health.



The Urological Doctors castrating men is so ridiculous. If that were the case then how could we have survived as a species? Testosterone is natural for men. And the ideal is to maintain healthy levels as we age. But doctors claim the opposite! And their hormone therapy for prostate cancer seeks to reduce testosterone levels as much as possible!



Low testosterone levels (not high ones) combined with high estrogen levels are the real underlying conditions that cause prostate disease.



This insanity started more than eighty years ago, even before Huggins got the brilliant idea to castrate men to cure their prostate cancer! Eunuchs (castrates) had less developed sexual organs and smaller prostates, so this must have seemed like a good idea at the time. The victims seemed to get better temporarily, but the cancer soon returned with a vengeance, and they quickly died.



So anyone who thinks you cure cancer by cutting off a man’s testicles is obviously wrong in the first place. This butchery has continued to the present day, and now doctors use both chemicals and scalpels to castrate men. There are over seventy-four (74) published studies in this chapter to prove empirically that testosterone is prostate healthy. Every year more such studies are published, yet doctors still physically and chemically castrate men to reduce their levels to zero.



Even one of the top Urologists in field has debunked this claim: Dr. Abraham Morgentaler at the Harvard Medical School; an urological surgeon.



Let's look at this logically. Testosterone is what makes us men. Lowering it is one of the real main "causes" of prostate cancer.



Of course, it is what triggers this loss of testosterone while at the same time increasing estrogen to dangerous levels that we must learn about.



You may not even realize that we consume so many foods laced with chemicals that our bodies are fighting to survive. There are hormone disruptors in the typical mainstream western diet: pesticides, herbicides and fungicides of non-organic food; chemicals that are leached into food and water from plastic bottles and food can linings; and, all the way to the cleaners you use in your house and the non-stick surfaces in your pots and pans.





These toxins in our food supply and environment are what we need to pay attention to. The result is a lowering of testosterone in men coupled with a drastic rise of estrogens resulting in cancers.



The solution is to stop the onslaught of the toxins by modifying the diet and to cleanse in order to remove the toxins. Then, if needed, supplement with natural testosterone after first testing your hormones with a simple saliva test kit.



But are you aware that men suffer from low testosterone because of many reasons? Just like estrogen in females, testosterone can determine a man’s mood to a large extent and a low testosterone level can affect the mental and emotional health of a man negatively.



No Doctor currently has been able to prove in any scientific journal that testosterone triggers prostate cancer and therefore regressing it will cure the cancer by castrating men using the knives or drugs. Let’s get some knowledge on testosterones as men. Testosterone is our friend and not our enemy.



The testosterone definition plays a very critical role when determining the health and sexual well-being of men. Research has shown that testosterone or the lack of it can have detrimental effects on a man’s body. It is important to know what testosterone is and how it is defined before delving into its effects on the human body.



To define testosterone, in mammals, testosterone can be said to be the chief sex hormone secreted by the testes in males and by the ovaries in females. Adrenal glands also secrete small amounts of testosterone. So if you taking off the testicles then take off the adrenal glands and ultimately do away with the kidneys also as they sit just above the kidneys.



At times it is also used as an anabolic steroid. The testosterone definition in men plays an imperative part in the process of development and growth of reproductive system tissues such as the prostate and testis.



Testosterone also plays a very critical role in giving rise to secondary sexual characteristics like increasing bone mass and muscle mass. It also brings forth body hair growth. Studies have shown that testosterone is important to keep away osteoporosis. Testosterone levels peak to about 7-8 times greater in males as compared to females on an average, but the daily levels are about 20 times higher.



Testosterone Effects on the Prostate and Sexual Health



It was popularly believed for a long time that testosterone aided the growth of prostate growth and sped up the growth of cells that would normally grow slowly. So by providing testosterone to an individual diagnosed with prostate cancer, it was akin to adding fuel to fire.



Sadly, this prompted many individuals to undergo Hormone Replacement Therapy because of the reported link between the two. The reasoning behind this was that since prostate cancer required testosterone to grow, replacement therapy would stall its growth and prevent it from spreading.



Hormone Replacement Therapy for testosterone is weak as there have been studies that have defeated such a link between the two. The link between them is false as research has shown that there is a direct link between testosterone and the risk of death.



The study revealed that low testosterone levels are a significant risk factor for men over 40. The results of the study concluded that men with significantly low levels of testosterone had 88% higher risk of death compared to those with normal levels.





Low testosterone levels have been linked with a decline in sex drive and libido. Therefor decreased sex drive and problems such as erectile dysfunction are probable signs of low testosterone levels.



The Work of Testosterone



Testosterone levels that are low have shown a direct correlation to many conditions that could lead to erectile dysfunction, obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes and endothelial dysfunction.



Another result of low levels of testosterone in men is that it can also lead to reduced testicle size, loss of body hair, lethargy, muscle weakness and excessive breast growth.



It is important to consume a well-balanced diet and exercise regularly to elevate testosterone levels. It is also critical to note the side effects and long term effects each type of treatment listed in the testosterone definition may have on the body before actually pursuing it.



Signs of Low Testosterone



Signs of low testosterone play a crucial role in the determination of health and sexual well-being of men.



Research has shown that the lack of testosterone can have harmful effects on a man’s body. Men suffering from low testosterone side effects should straightway seek treatment.



A decrease in the levels of testosterone can be attributed to aging and goes hand in hand with it. It has been proposed that as a man reaches the age of 30, every year thereafter causes the testosterone levels to diminish by about 1 percent.



Low testosterone levels have been linked with a decline in sex drive and libido. Therefore decreased sex drive and problems such as erectile dysfunction are probable signs of low testosterone levels. Let us look at the possible signs of low testosterone.



Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu: PhD is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus and the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana(AMAG). He is also the President of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana.