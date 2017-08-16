First Female Illegal Miner Arrested

Related Stories The Operation Vanguard Task Force team has arrested a female illegal miner at Datano in the Amansie West District of Ashanti.



The 35-year-old Ama Frema who told the taskforce she hails from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region was picked up on Saturday August 12, 2017.



Frema who has since been handed over to the Manso Nkwanta District Police Headquarters for processing for court told the task force she was a full time illegal miner and does not do any other business.



The Operation Vanguard is aimed at ensuring that the President of Ghana’s Special Initiative against illegal mining was carried out.



Below are photos on some of the items confiscated from the illegal miners by the Operation Vanguard Taskforce Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.